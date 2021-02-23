STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yogi Adityanath government presented largest budget in final year

The CM said the budget reaffirms the government’s resolve  to provide tap water and electricity to all households, irrigation facilities for every farm and work for every hand.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Monday presented the largest budget in the final year of its current tenure. With a total outlay of Rs 5,50,270.78 crore, the UP Budget 2021-22 presented by Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna aims to make the state ‘atmanirbhar.’

The government estimates include new schemes worth Rs 27,598.40 crore, Khanna said, while presenting the state’s first paperless budget.Talking to the media after the presentation, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed it an all-inclusive budget representing the sentiments of 24 crore people of the state. “This is a true representation of the idea of sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas which will generate new possibilities of development,” he said.

The CM said the budget reaffirms the government’s resolve  to provide tap water and electricity to all households, irrigation facilities for every farm and work for every hand. “Efforts such as connecting rural areas with banking facilities through village secretariat, building common services centre, employing banking correspondent Sakhi in every village and employing women in community services will give a new dimension to women empowerment,” he added.

Referring to the Kisan Accident Insurance Yojana, the CM lauded the inclusion of farmers’ families and bataidars (share-croppers) in the scheme. He also mentioned the social security for almost one crore labourers in unorganised sectors. Other schemes include Mukhyamantri Saksham Suposhan Yojana for anaemic children, sainik schools and universities in each division, medical colleges under the PPP model, a law university in Prayagraj, Jal Jeevan Mission for all districts and new policies in aviation sector.

The state budget has a provision of Rs 300 crore for the construction of Ram temple and access roads to Ayodhya.The budget failed to impress the opposition. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said it is a deception for all sections, except capitalists. He said farmers were “deceived yet again” as the budget did not have anything to double their income as promised. BSP chief Mayawati said it was “disappointing”.

