58-year-old woman clerk dies after second dose of Covishield in MP

Rajni Sen, a clerk at the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) office in the Barwani district, was administered the booster dose of the vaccine at around 3.30 pm on Tuesday.

Published: 24th February 2021 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 06:06 PM

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: A 58-year-old woman clerk working in the health department died at a private hospital around 12 hours after getting a booster (second) dose of the Covishield vaccine in the Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh.

Rajni Sen was working at the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) office, was administered the booster dose of the Covishield vaccine at around 3.30 pm on Tuesday.

"She had no health problems before or after getting the first dose of the vaccine 28 days ago or before or after getting the booster (second) dose of Covishield on Tuesday afternoon. On Tuesday evening, she started feeling uneasy. She was admitted to Manorma Hospital in Barwani in the night," the Barwani district CMHO Dr. Anita Singare said.

"She died during the course of treatment at around 3 am on Wednesday at the private hospital," Dr. Singare added. 

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Maharashtra again reports over 6,000 cases; Centre asks five states to expedite vaccination

The MP State Health Directorate has been informed and the autopsy report is awaited.

"We're collecting all relevant documents, including records pertaining to her treatment at the hospital on Tuesday-Wednesday night. Along with the autopsy report (once it's out), all documents will be put before the district's Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) Committee for discussion. Follow that, the matter will be referred for review at the state level," the Barwani district CMHO said.

This is the first death of any healthcare worker after the COVID-19 vaccination in MP.

According to the state health department, a total of 32,529 healthcare workers had got the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state till Tuesday evening, which was 9% of the targeted vaccination of health care workers.

