STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid protests against agri laws, Plea in SC seeks setting up of panels on farmers' rights

The petition sought a direction to the Centre and all the states to implement report of National Commission on Farmers (NCF) constituted under the Chairmanship of Professor M S Swaminathan.

Published: 24th February 2021 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers during the Kishan Mahapanchayat against the new Farm Laws at Shamli in Uttar Pradesh.

Farmers during the Kishan Mahapanchayat against the new Farm Laws at Shamli in Uttar Pradesh. (Representational Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A petition was been filed before the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking to set up statutory commissions for framers at the national and the state levels to safeguard the fundamental and legal rights of tillers and the farm community in the country.

The petition sought a direction to the Centre and all the states to implement report of National Commission on Farmers (NCF) constituted under the Chairmanship of Professor M S Swaminathan.

The petition filed by advocate Shiv Kumar Tripathi clamied that farmers and farm community in India "has been denied social, economic and political justice."

"They have been denied equality of status and of opportunity and self dignity has taken the back seat."

"More and more farmers are compelled to end their life by committing suicide," the petition filed through advocate Kamal Mohan Gupta said.

The petition said that about 15 years have lapsed since the filing of the Report by the NCF, but no concrete step has been taken by the successive governments to set up a permanent statutory body at national and state level.

"Farmers in the country continue to suffer and commit suicide."

Since there is no one to look into the grievances of the farmers, they are compelled to agitate on roads by staging dharna, rallies etc. or to put an end to their lives.

"That there is an urgent need of setting up a statutory body for farmers at national and state level," it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Commission on Farmers Supreme Court Farmers Protests Farm Laws
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp