Assam woman who left home in 2015 reunited with kin in Maharashtra

A 42-year-old woman, who left her home in Assam six years ago due to domestic issues, has been reunited with her family.

Published: 24th February 2021 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Woman

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BHANDARA: A 42-year-old woman, who left her home in Assam six years ago due to domestic issues, has been reunited with her family following efforts made by two social organisations here in Maharashtra, an official said.

Some social workers spotted the woman near Thana petrol pump in Bhandara on January 19 and alerted the police.

The woman was subsequently shifted to the government-run facility 'Sakhi', a one-stop centre to help women in distress, the centre's administrator Manisha Mohurle told PTI on Tuesday.

She told the centre's counsellors that she hailed from a place near Guwahati in Assam, and had left her house as she was upset after her husband married another woman, the official said.

The woman could not tell exactly where she was for the last six years, but informed that she spent some time at the Nagpur railway station and from there she came to Bhandara, Mohurle said.

Later, representatives of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, a local organisation, got in touch with the 'Sakhi' centre here and also contacted their branch in Guwahati.

They finally managed to locate the woman's family in Assam and also facilitated a video call with her relatives.

The woman's brother subsequently came to Bhandara and she was handed over to him on February 19, the official said.

Assam Maharashtra
