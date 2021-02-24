STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress swept out by BJP in Gujarat local body polls

A listless Congress found itself whipped by the electorate in Gujarat, as results of the local body polls came in on Tuesday.

Published: 24th February 2021 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

BJP workers celebrate after winning civic body elections in Ahmedabad.

BJP workers celebrate after winning civic body elections in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A listless Congress found itself whipped by the electorate in Gujarat, as results of the local body polls came in on Tuesday.

While there was no surprise in the BJP sweeping the municipal corporation elections, the Congress was forced to cede a part of its opposition space to Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and to a lesser extent to Asaduddin Owasi’s Majlis- e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen.

Of the six municipal corporations that went to polls, the Congress drew a blank in Surat and trailed way behind the BJP in the other five.

ALSO READ: Gujarat municipal election results show beleaguered Congress yet to arrest poll slide

In contrast, the AAP won 27 seats in Surat while the BJP got 93 of the 120 that were up for grabs. In the Ahmadabad Municipal Corporation, out of 192 seats, the BJP was way ahead of the Congress, while MIM opened account with 7 seats.

In the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation, the BJP won 50 while Congress got 11 and the BSP 3. In Bhavnagar, Vadodara and Rajkot municipal corporations, the Congress could not even reach double figures, winning 8, 7 and 4 respectively, as against the BJP’s 44, 69 and 68.

ALSO READ: Elated with Gujarat debut, Aam Aadmi Party plans roadshow in Surat

The Congress has been out of power in the Gujarat for 25 years. In the 2017 state polls under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, it gave the BJP a scare, scoring 87 as against the BJP’s 96 in a 182-member Assembly.

Subsequent defections weakened the party and reduced it to 61. The Gujarat blow comes a day after the Congress lost power in Puducherry.

According to an analyst, consecutive Congress losses in all major elections has forced people to look for an alternative.

ALSO READ: AIMIM wins seven seats in Ahmedabad civic body on Gujarat poll debut

“In 2017, people of Gujarat wanted to vote out BJP, but the Congress failed to capitalise on it. Continuingnfighting in its Gujarat unit, too, is a factor in the poor performance,” he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the verdict.

“Thank you Gujarat! Results... clearly show the unwavering faith people have towards politics of development and good governance,” he tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat Local Body Polls Gujarat Local Body Polls 2021 Gujarat Local Body Elections 2021 Gujarat Local Body Elections
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp