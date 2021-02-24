STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress' fall in Gujarat civic polls detrimental to democracy: Sanjay Raut

He said such tactics are being used in Maharashtra too, but the ruling Shiv Sena is standing firmly in the state along with Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies NCP and Congress.

Published: 24th February 2021 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: With the Congress getting a drubbing in the recent Gujarat municipal polls, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said the Congress's fall in this manner is not in the interest of democracy and the partywill have to think about it.

Talking to reporters here, Raut also alleged that the BJP used several tactics to remove the Congress from power in Puducherry and the "misuse" of power and money by "people sitting in Delhi" is not in the interest of the country.

He said such tactics are being used in Maharashtra too, but the ruling Shiv Sena is standing firmly in the state along with Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies NCP and Congress.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who led the Congress government, resigned on Monday ahead of the confidence vote after his ministry was reduced to a minority following a spate of resignations of his party MLAs and a DMK legislator in recent days.

In Gujarat, the BJP won 483 out of 576 seats in six municipal corporations, where elections were held on Sunday, while the main opposition Congress won only 55 seats and failed to even open its account in Surat.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) put up an impressive show by winning 27 seats, all in Surat, and emerged as the main opposition in the municipal corporation there.

Reacting to the results, which were declared on Tuesday, Raut said, "Surat is an important municipal corporation and the people have elected AAP as the principal opposition party. The Congress will have to think about it, we all have to think about it."

He welcomed the AAP's success in Surat.

"But why people rejected a big party like the Congress, in Gujarat or in other states, the Congress's fall in this manner is not in the interest of democracy," he said.

The Rajya Sabha member alleged that the BJP removed the Congress from power in Puducherry using several tactics.

He said such tactics are being used in Maharashtra too and were also deployed in Madhya Pradesh, where the Congress lost power to the BJP in March last year.

"But, there is a big difference in Puducherry and Maharashtra.

The chief minister here is Uddhav Thackeray and the Shiv Sena is standing firmly with the two constituents of the (ruling) Maha Vikas Aghadi," Raut said.

All parties should take lessons from the development in Puducherry, the Rajya Sabha member said.

He said the alleged misuse of power and money by "people sitting in Delhi" is not in the country's interest.

"There will be no democracy left in the country, if there is no opposition.

And this country will not be there if there is no democracy left.

If there is no country left, then a ??Desi East India company will run the country," Raut said.

Meanwhile, an editorial in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said some people are dreaming that Maharashtra is next after what happened in Puducherry.

"They should keep dreaming. Maharashtra's mind is firm and intentions are strong. The game played in Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh will not work on the soil of Maharashtra," the Marathi publication said.

It said the Congress was once strong in southern states, and now it does not have even a small Union Territory like the Puducherry under its belt there.

The Congress is sharing power with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in Jharkhand, but efforts are being made to destabilise the government there also, it alleged.

"Such an atmosphere is detrimental to democracy. The politics which is going on to attain only power keeping aside principles and ethics is worrying," the Shiv Sena said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Raut Gujarat municipal polls
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp