EC convenes meeting of enforcement agencies dealing with dubious transactions on March 2

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Seeking to prevent the influence of money power and drugs in the assembly polls due in four states and one union territory, the Election Commission has convened a meeting of enforcement agencies dealing mainly with dubious transactions next week.

Official sources said the EC meeting on March 2 involving the Revenue Secretary, chairperson of Central Board of Direct Taxes, chairperson of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), and director of Financial Intelligence Unit-India will "develop a strategy to combat the pernicious effects of suspicious and illicit cash, liquor, psychotropic substances and freebies meant for inducements" in assembly elections of Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

The Commission has been adopting various strategies to prevent misuse of money, liquor and drugs during poll campaigning to induce voters.

The terms of the legislative assemblies of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Kerala are ending in the coming months.

Following a political crisis in Puducherry, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday recommended dissolution of the legislative assembly there.

The term of the Puducherry assembly was to otherwise end in June.

Elections in the four states and the union territory are likely to be held in April.