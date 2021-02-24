STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flight passengers from four states need to produce negative COVID-19 report: Mamata government

Published: 24th February 2021 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers wait in a queue at the Kolkata airport to catch a flight for Guwahati amid ongoing lockdown

Representational image (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Amid a spike in coronavirus infections in Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana, the West Bengal government on Wednesday made it mandatory for passengers travelling in flights from these states to produce negative COVID-19 reports.

According to a notification issued by the health department, passengers should undergo RT-PCR tests within 72 hours of the flight departure.

"In view of the increasing trend of COVID cases in the states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana and in continuation of earlier order issued last August, this is to inform you that the state government has decided that from February 27 noon, all passengers coming to the state from the four states shall mandatorily carry a COVID negative RT-PCR report," it said.

Necessary instructions to all the airlines would be issued in this connection, it added.

The COVID-19 tally of West Bengal mounted to 5,74,301 after 202 fresh cases were recorded on Wednesday, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll rose to 10,256 as three more COVID-19 patients died.

The three deaths from Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Uttar Dinajpur districts were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, it added.

