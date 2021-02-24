STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Javadekar slams Rahul Gandhi on his 'MP in north' remark, accuses him of insulting Indians

"Insulting Indians is a favourite pastime of Rahul Gandhi. Indians are not superficial you are Mr Rahul Gandhi." he tweeted.

Published: 24th February 2021 04:14 PM

Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Twitter over his north and south politics remark, alleging that insulting Indians was a favourite pastime of his.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's remarks came a day after Gandhi's statement where he said that Kerala was a refreshing experience for him after 15 years as an MP in the north.

"For the first 15 yrs, I was an MP in north. I had got used to a different type of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was very refreshing as suddenly I found that people are interested in issues and not just superficially but going into detail in issues," he said.

"I was talking to some students in the US and I said that I really enjoy going to Kerala. It's not just affection but the way you do your politics. If I might say so, the intelligence with which you do your politics. So, for me, it's been a learning experience and pleasure," Gandhi said.

Similar tweets were made by BJP president JP Nadda, "A few days back he was in the Northeast, spewing venom against the western part of India. Today in the South he is spewing venom against the North. Divide and rule politics won't work, Rahul Gandhi Ji! People have rejected this politics. See what happened in Gujarat today!"

