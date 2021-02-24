STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nadda to launch BJP poll manifesto crowdsourcing campaign in Bengal on Thursday

He will also address a conference of the intelligentsia, among his other engagements during a daylong stay in the poll-bound state, BJP's national media in-charge Anil Baluni said.

Published: 24th February 2021 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

BJP chief JP Nadda addresses an election campaign rally at Jalley in Darbhanga.

BJP chief JP Nadda. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP president J P Nadda will launch an election manifesto crowdsourcing campaign in West Bengal on Thursday and address a public rally, the party said in a statement.

Nadda will reach West Bengal on Wednesday night and launch the "Lokkho Sonar Bangla Manifesto Crowdsourcing" programme on Thursday morning, Baluni said, referring to the party's poll promise of rebuilding the state as "Sonar Bangla".

The BJP chief will also pay tributes to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the composer of Vande Mataram, at his residence and museum.

Nadda's programme schedule includes lunch at the house of a jute mill labourer and prayers at the Anandpuri Kalibari temple, followed by a "Parivartan Yatra" rally.

In the evening, he will visit the ancestral home of renowned Bengali writer Bibhuti Bhushan Bandopadhyay to pay his tributes, followed by a visit to the West Bengal State Armed Police headquarters to pay homage to the martyr Mangal Pandey pillar, the statement said.

