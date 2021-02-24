Nepalese youth arrested with narcotics worth over Rs 1 crore: UP Police

By PTI

BAHRAICH: A Nepalese youth was arrested for allegedly smuggling narcotics with a street value of over Rs one crore, police said on Wednesday.

A joint team of the local police and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) arrested the youth, Roshan Dhamal, in Rupaideeh area here during routine checking on the Indo-Nepal border.

"The security personnel seized 118 grams of smack from the possession of Dhamal, a resident of Nepalgunj," Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said.

"The recovered contraband is said to be worth Rs.1.18 crore," the SP said, adding that they are investigating his links in India.