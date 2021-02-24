STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi's 'spiteful, vile' politics based on lies: Smriti Irani

The BJP minister said Gandhi has established defeat for his party through his lies, further alleging that he disassociates himself from the truth and continuously propagates lies.

Published: 24th February 2021 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Amethi MP Smriti Irani

BJP MP Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement on promising a fisheries ministry in the Centre, Union Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Wednesday said his 'spiteful, vile' politics is based on lies.

Speaking to ANI, Irani said: "The fact that Rahul Gandhi sustains on lie was evident when he again promised the people in Kerala, a ministry for fisheries. The fact that he insults the people of Kerala by speaking a lie time and again is something that the citizens need to take note of. He was made available data with regard to the Ministry of Fisheries. What is astounding that this gentleman himself asks a question of the same ministry."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister said Gandhi has established defeat for his party through his lies, further alleging that he disassociates himself from the truth and continuously propagates lies to insult the intelligence of citizens across the country.

"I think the spiteful, vile and vengeful politics of Rahul Gandhi, which insults not only the people and voters of Amethi, but which seeks to create a divide between north and south of India. It is to be condemned by every Indian citizen," she said.

"Before this, he made a statement from Assam with regards to the people in the state of Gujarat, and the result was such that the Congress was wiped out in the local body elections, as was visible in the election results from Gujarat yesterday. The question that begets the politics of Rahul Gandhi is for how long will he continue to lie to the people of our country, for how long will he divide the people of our country, for how long will he try to build hatred between communities," Irani further mentioned.

Highlighting the second anniversary of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, the Union Minister further remarked that Gandhi refuses to acknowledge the fact that over 10 crore farmers have benefitted in this initiative and over Rs 1 crore has gone directly into the accounts of the farmers, adding that his politics is based on lies.

Days after wrongly claiming that there is no dedicated ministry to deal with the issues of fishermen, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday repeated his promise of forming a central ministry dedicated to fishermen of India.

The comments of the Congress MP came at an interaction with the fishing community in Kollam's Thangassery.

"Just like our farmers farm the land, you farm the sea. Farmers have a Ministry in Delhi, you don't. No one speaks for you in Delhi. The first thing I would do is to have a ministry dedicated to the fishermen of India so that your issues can be defended and protected," said the Congress leader in Kollam. He made a similar gaffe in Puducherry earlier this month.

Wednesday's repeat gaffe by Gandhi also came in for wide ridicule from several ministers and also on social media as memes and comments flooded various platforms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Kollam visit Smriti Irani
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp