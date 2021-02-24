Rahul Gandhi's 'spiteful, vile' politics based on lies: Smriti Irani

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement on promising a fisheries ministry in the Centre, Union Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Wednesday said his 'spiteful, vile' politics is based on lies.

Speaking to ANI, Irani said: "The fact that Rahul Gandhi sustains on lie was evident when he again promised the people in Kerala, a ministry for fisheries. The fact that he insults the people of Kerala by speaking a lie time and again is something that the citizens need to take note of. He was made available data with regard to the Ministry of Fisheries. What is astounding that this gentleman himself asks a question of the same ministry."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister said Gandhi has established defeat for his party through his lies, further alleging that he disassociates himself from the truth and continuously propagates lies to insult the intelligence of citizens across the country.

"I think the spiteful, vile and vengeful politics of Rahul Gandhi, which insults not only the people and voters of Amethi, but which seeks to create a divide between north and south of India. It is to be condemned by every Indian citizen," she said.

"Before this, he made a statement from Assam with regards to the people in the state of Gujarat, and the result was such that the Congress was wiped out in the local body elections, as was visible in the election results from Gujarat yesterday. The question that begets the politics of Rahul Gandhi is for how long will he continue to lie to the people of our country, for how long will he divide the people of our country, for how long will he try to build hatred between communities," Irani further mentioned.

Highlighting the second anniversary of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, the Union Minister further remarked that Gandhi refuses to acknowledge the fact that over 10 crore farmers have benefitted in this initiative and over Rs 1 crore has gone directly into the accounts of the farmers, adding that his politics is based on lies.

Days after wrongly claiming that there is no dedicated ministry to deal with the issues of fishermen, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday repeated his promise of forming a central ministry dedicated to fishermen of India.

The comments of the Congress MP came at an interaction with the fishing community in Kollam's Thangassery.

"Just like our farmers farm the land, you farm the sea. Farmers have a Ministry in Delhi, you don't. No one speaks for you in Delhi. The first thing I would do is to have a ministry dedicated to the fishermen of India so that your issues can be defended and protected," said the Congress leader in Kollam. He made a similar gaffe in Puducherry earlier this month.

Wednesday's repeat gaffe by Gandhi also came in for wide ridicule from several ministers and also on social media as memes and comments flooded various platforms.