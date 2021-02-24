STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shripad Naik discharged from Goa hospital, says will attend Parliament on doctor's advise

Thanking leaders and his well-wishers, he said, "Prime Minister said it is a treatment of bones so you don't hurry. Join work when you get well, till then I give temporary charge to someone."

Published: 24th February 2021 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

Shripad Naik

Union Minister Shripad Naik (Photo | Twitter/@shripadynaik)

By ANI

BAMBOLIM: Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik who was discharged from Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday, after undergoing treatment for over a month for injuries he sustained in an accident last month, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised him to recover well and added that he may attend the Parliament session on March 8 on doctor's advise.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked me to recover well and said he'd reassign ministerial charge temporarily. If doctors allow, will go to Parliament on March 8," Union Minister Shripad Naik in Goa told ANI.

I am getting discharged now, I am fine now. In the coming 10 to 12 days, I will fully recover", Naik told ANI.

Speaking regarding his accident, he said, "There were two programmes of mine regarding Ayush Ministry on January 8 in Hassan and January 9 in Dharmasthal. In Hassan, it was the inauguration of a college and other programme was for a Centre which we funded for Yoga and naturopathy. So I was returning to Goa with family then in the evening suddenly we met with the accident."

"Don't know exactly how it happened as I dozed off at the moment," he said.

Thanking leaders and his well-wishers, he said, "Prime Minister said it is a treatment of bones so you don't do hurry. Join work when you get well, till then I give temporary charge to someone."

"After the accident, President, Prime Minister, Home Minister and other ministers came here and met me. I thank them all," Naik said.

Speaking regarding the Goa Medical College, "I know about the talent of this hospital. I thank the chief minister and health minister of Goa for the way they have catered for this hospital. The hospital has first-class facilities here. It is the country's top hospital. I thank the team of doctors and staff here."

"If doctors allow, will go to Parliament on March 8," Naik added.

Naik has been in the hospital since January 11, after he met with an accident at a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttar Kannada district in Karnataka.

Accompanied by his wife and personal assistant, Naik was on his way to Gokarna from Yellapur.

His wife Vijaya Naik and the personal assistant died in the accident.

On January 19, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju was given the responsibilities of Union Minister of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) Shripad Yesso Naik, who is in hospital and undergoing treatment after a road accident.

President Ram Nath Kovind temporarily assigned the Ministry of AYUSH (independent charge) to Rijiju, a decision taken on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rijiju will hold Naik's responsibilities until he resumes work after recovery. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp