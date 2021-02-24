STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sports is major part of PM Modi's clarion call of Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Amit Shah

Shah informed President Ram Nath Kovind also laid the foundation of a big sports Enclave under the name of Sardar Patel in Ahmedabad today.

Published: 24th February 2021 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a gathering during the inaugural ceremony of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave and Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

AHMEDABAD: Sports is a major part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the government wants to assure the nation that it will provide youth with the right infrastructure and platforms, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the inauguration of the newly-built Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Shah said, "I've been working with PM Modi since 1980. He has always said the Indian youth needs to rise in sports to contribute to the nation. Thus, he started the Khelo India Movement and the Fit India Movement. Sports, too, are a major part of PM Modi's clarion call of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. We assure you that we will provide our youth the right infrastructure and platforms."

Shah informed President Ram Nath Kovind also laid the foundation of a big sports Enclave under the name of Sardar Patel in Ahmedabad today.

"Today is the golden day of India's sporting sector. Today, the President of India also laid the foundation of a big sports complex under the name of Sardar Patel, the Iron man of India. This sports complex will have world-class arrangements for all major sports in the world," he said.

"Combining the Narayanpura sports complex, enclave and stadium in Ahmedabad, India will be ready to host even the Olympics in just six months! Such has been the size of infrastructure we have created. Ahmedabad will now be known as the Sports City of India," the Home Minister added.

Calling Sardar Patel Sports Enclave a very ambitious project, Shah said the facility will take Indian sports to the top globally. "There will be facilities for training and lodging for sportspersons of all major sports in the world at the enclave. As many as 3,000 people can stay and train together in this facility," he elaborated.

Talking about the newly inaugurated stadium, Shah said it has a capacity to host 1.32 lakh spectators, making it not only the world's largest cricket stadium but also the world's largest sports stadium.

"It can host two different games on the same day!... Javagal Srinath, today's match referee for the third test between India and England, has fond memories of this stadium. Against South Africa, he had taken six wickets to take India to a win. On this same ground, Kapil Dev had broken Richard Hadlee's record of 431 wickets in Tests," he added.

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the newly-built Motera Stadium which was renamed the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the pink-ball Test between India and England, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju today.

Shedding light on his relationship with the president, Shah said, "President Kovind Ji and I have worked together a lot during our time as workers for the party. He has a lot of affable attributes and he opened up the Rashtrapati Bhawan for the citizens of India, bringing the heritage site closer to the hearts of all Indians." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah PM Modi Narendra Modi stadium inauguration Aatmanirbhar Bharat
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp