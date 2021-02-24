STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

State has ample medical supply for second COVID-19 wave, says Maharashtra FDA

According to the FDA, the state has 51,425 injections of Remdesivir, 20,25,381 Favipiravir tablets and their Nagpur lab has currently stored 1.97 lakh injections that are ready to be distributed.

Published: 24th February 2021 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday clarified that the state has ample medicines and other medical supplies in case of a second COVID-19 wave.

In a press note, the FDA said that the possibility of a second coronavirus wave in Maharashtra cannot be ruled out and for that the state must be prepared with all necessary medicines like Remdesivir and Favipiravir along with equipments like masks, sanitisers and oxygen supply and more.

The FDA commissioner of the state has held an assembly meeting regarding the available stock of necessary medicines and equipment for COVID-19. He was satisfied after the meeting as the stocks were available to tackle a possible second wave of the virus.

According to the FDA, the state has 51,425 injections of Remdesivir, 20,25,381 Favipiravir tablets and their Nagpur lab has currently stored 1.97 lakh injections that are ready to be distributed.

Furthermore, oxygen for medical use is also available in ample quantities with 30 producers, 88 riffillers/distributers. Maharashtra has a collective capacity of 1287 metric tonnes per day of medical oxygen while the demand is at 513 MT per day. Hence the commissioner was assured that there was no shortage in terms of availability of medical oxygen.

The FDA also assured that N-95 masks, 2ply masks, 3ply masks and sanitisers will be available in the market at reasonable prices.

Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst affected states in the country. The number of new cases in the state has seen a surge over the last few weeks.

State authorities have also imposed a night curfew in Aurangabad from 11 pm to 6 am till March 8 exempting essential services.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday collected a total fine of Rs 28 lakh from 14,000 people in the city who were caught without face masks in public spaces.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
second COVID-19 wave Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp