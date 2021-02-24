State has ample medical supply for second COVID-19 wave, says Maharashtra FDA

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday clarified that the state has ample medicines and other medical supplies in case of a second COVID-19 wave.

In a press note, the FDA said that the possibility of a second coronavirus wave in Maharashtra cannot be ruled out and for that the state must be prepared with all necessary medicines like Remdesivir and Favipiravir along with equipments like masks, sanitisers and oxygen supply and more.

The FDA commissioner of the state has held an assembly meeting regarding the available stock of necessary medicines and equipment for COVID-19. He was satisfied after the meeting as the stocks were available to tackle a possible second wave of the virus.

According to the FDA, the state has 51,425 injections of Remdesivir, 20,25,381 Favipiravir tablets and their Nagpur lab has currently stored 1.97 lakh injections that are ready to be distributed.

Furthermore, oxygen for medical use is also available in ample quantities with 30 producers, 88 riffillers/distributers. Maharashtra has a collective capacity of 1287 metric tonnes per day of medical oxygen while the demand is at 513 MT per day. Hence the commissioner was assured that there was no shortage in terms of availability of medical oxygen.

The FDA also assured that N-95 masks, 2ply masks, 3ply masks and sanitisers will be available in the market at reasonable prices.

Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst affected states in the country. The number of new cases in the state has seen a surge over the last few weeks.

State authorities have also imposed a night curfew in Aurangabad from 11 pm to 6 am till March 8 exempting essential services.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday collected a total fine of Rs 28 lakh from 14,000 people in the city who were caught without face masks in public spaces.