UP farmers to observe fast, send messages to PM till demands are met: RKMS chief

The RKMS had withdrawn its support from the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three contentious central laws following the violence in Delhi on Republic Day.

Published: 24th February 2021 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 01:13 AM

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and UP, have been protesting for over two months at Delhi's borders demanding rollback of the Farm Laws.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and UP, have been protesting for over two months at Delhi's borders demanding rollback of the Farm Laws. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Five farmers from each Uttar Pradesh village will fast for eight hours daily and send messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking withdrawal of the three farm laws and legal guarantee for MSP, Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan (RKMS) president V M Singh said on Tuesday.

It joined 21 other farmer outfits on Sunday to form the Uttar Pradesh Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (UPKMM).

"Five farmers from each village in Uttar Pradesh will observe a fast from 9 am to 5 pm. At 3 pm, these farmers will record two-minute messages, introducing themselves to Prime Minister Modi and sharing their grievances on the new farms laws, which will be uploaded on our website," Singh said at a press conference here.

"This will continue till the time farmers from each and every village get the decided minimum support price (MSP) for their wheat crop," he added.

Majority of farmers in the country are small and marginal, and they cannot afford to come to Delhi to join the protest, but with this method, they can stay in their villages, tend to their animals and also take part in the agitation, V M Singh said.

There are 65,000 panchayats in Uttar Pradesh, and even if 20,000 villages from among them take part in the movement, one lakh messages would be sent to the prime minister every day, the farmer leader claimed.

"The count will go up to 30,00,000 for a month. This is when we are thinking of only 20,000 villages. Imagine what will happen if 50,000 villages join us. Will PM Modi then also say that the messages coming from the villages are not from farmers," he asked.

Also, to make the movement successful and promote brotherhood between farmers, every household in a village will be requested to donate a fistful of grains, which will then be used to prepare a 'langar' once a week, Singh added.

