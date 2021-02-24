Uttar Pradesh college student found in semi-nude condition with severe burns

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A 21-year-old girl, who had disappeared from the campus of her college in Shajahanpur on Monday morning and was found in semi-naked condition with severe burns close to the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway in UP’s Shahjahanpur district, has made serious allegations.

She claimed that she was called by the brother-in-law of a friend, who tried to burn her alive but she somehow escaped.

The girl was pursuing an undergraduate course at SS College under the aegis of Mumukhsu Ashram, which is run by former Union Minister Swami Chinamayanand.

Police said the victim suffered 60 per cent burns, but regained consciousness and said she was stripped and set on fire by Manish, brother-in-law of her friend Pinki.

Shahjahanpur SP S Anand said the motive is a mystery and the girl’s statements are inconsistent. She had left her phone at home. She said Pinki knew everything but Pinki denied having any clue.