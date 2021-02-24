West Bengal government tells private hospitals to get empanel for Swasthya Sathi scheme

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Health Department has asked all private hospitals and nursing homes that have more than 10 beds to get empanelled for the Swasthya Sathi health scheme, an official said.

Non-empanelment or refusal to treat patients with Swasthya Sathi cards may lead to cancellation or non-renewal of licence of the medical establishment, the official said.

"...non-empanelment under Swasthya Sathi scheme or refusing/denying treatment to the Swasthya Sathi patients shall be treated as a violation of sections of the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Registration Regulation and Transparency Act, 2017 which may lead to cancellation or non-renewal of licence of that hospital and nursing home," a Health department notification issued on Tuesday said.

The Swasthya Sathi scheme, which was initially launched in 2016, is a basic health cover for secondary and tertiary care up to Rs 5 lakh per annum per family.