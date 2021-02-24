STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will fast unto death if farm laws not repealed: Bhagat Singh’s kin

Freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s nephew Abhay Sandhu announced to go on a fast unto death if the Centre does not accept the demands of the agitating farmers till March 23.

Published: 24th February 2021 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and UP, have been protesting for over two months at Delhi's borders demanding rollback of the Farm Laws.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and UP, have been protesting for over two months at Delhi's borders demanding rollback of the Farm Laws. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s nephew Abhay Sandhu announced to go on a fast unto death if the Centre does not accept the demands of the agitating farmers till March 23.

Sandhu and his kin reached Delhi’s Singhu border where the Samyukta Kisan Morcha revived a century-old Pagdi Sambhal Jatta’ movement in the ongoing protest against the three central farm laws.  

The family members of the martyr were honoured with turbans and presented memento by the farm leaders.

March 23 was chosen for its historic overtone as it is observed as Shaheed Diwas to commemorate the martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev Highlighting the importance of the Pagdi Sambhal Lehar, the SKM leaders said a peasant movement had gained momentum forcing the British to take back three laws which were enacted in 1906.

The unity of the farmers affirms that this present movement will also be successful more than a century later, they asserted. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhagat Singh Farmers Protest Farm Laws Farm Laws 2020 Agri Laws Agri Laws 2020
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp