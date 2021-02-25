STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Army in process of acquiring 556 Augmented Reality Head Mounted Display systems

ARHMD is conceived as capability enhancement to Land Based Air Defence Weapon Systems such as the IGLA shoulder-fired Infrared Homing Air Defence Missile System.

Published: 25th February 2021 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Army is in the process of acquiring 556 Augmented Reality Head Mounted Display (ARHMD) systems, the defence ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

ARHMD is conceived as capability enhancement to Land Based Air Defence Weapon Systems such as the IGLA shoulder-fired Infrared Homing Air Defence Missile System and the ZU 23mm 2B AD Gun System, which will provide the operator with radar and thermal imaging (TI) sight outputs as overlays.

The proposed system intends to enhance the engagement capability during night and conditions of inclement weather and day-time engagements are also intended to be enhanced through increased reaction times, data computation for decision support and integration of the output of TI sight.

"Indian Army is in the process of acquiring niche technology by procuring quantity 556 Augmented Reality Head Mounted Display (ARHMD) systems under Make-II category," the statement said.

After a successful evaluation of vendor responses, a project sanction order (PSO) was issued to six vendors on February 22 to start developing the prototype.

The contract will be placed with one of the firms after a successful development of the prototype in accordance with the provisions of the "buy" (Indian-IDDM) category of DAP 2020.

In another statement, the ministry said a contract for the construction of eight Missile-cum-Ammunition (MCA) barges has been concluded with M/s SECON, Visakhapatnam on February 19.

The delivery of the barges is scheduled to commence from July 2022.

The MCA barges will be inducted in the Indian Navy to undertake the mission needs for embarking or disembarking missile, gunnery and ASW ammunition, the statement added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Army Augmented Reality Head Mounted Display ZU 23mm 2B AD Gun System Infrared Homing Air Defence Missile System
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp