Army probing alleged data breach in Northern Command

Published: 25th February 2021 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

UDHAMPUR: The Indian Army has ordered a probe into an alleged case of a data breach in the northern command after a soldier was found to be passing data to Pakistani operatives.

The data breach took place when the soldier from Punjab and posted under the Northern Command was caught by officials dealing with the alleged issue, Army sources said here.

After the incident came to light, a court of inquiry has been ordered to probe how the soldier could get access to the data and the extent to which it was leaked to the operatives of Pakistani agencies.

The data breach took place when the Indian side was deeply engaged in a military stand-off with the Chinese military.

According to the sources, " the probe would also find out how deeply the soldier was engaged with the enemy operatives and how much was he compromised by them."

The Udhampur-based Northern Command is in charge of security on both China and Pakistan borders in the Ladakh sector.

The Chinese intruded into the Indian territory in the April-May timeframe after which a whole of the nation approach helped in making the Chinese go back to the most critical Pangong lake area.

