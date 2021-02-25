STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal polls: Nadda launches 'Lokhho Sonar Bangla' manifesto crowdsourcing campaign

JP Nadda said that the BJP aims to build a West Bengal where women can live without fear and students from the Matua community get education and jobs to lead a good life.

Published: 25th February 2021 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

BJP chief JP Nadda

BJP chief JP Nadda (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The slugfest between the TMC and the BJP intensified over the issue of understanding Bengal’s cultural legacy.

The saffron camp’s national president JP Nadda on Thursday accused the ruling party of destroying Bengal’s cultural heritage and promised to bring back the state's glory’ if the party wrests power in the elections.

He promised the electorates belonging to the Matua community, a religious sect comprising Hindu Dalit refugees from Bangladesh, that after coming to power, the BJP government would set up a welfare wing for the community which will launch a slew of schemes for their betterment. The promise is said to be an attempt woo Matuas’ support, who are not happy as the Centre is yet to announce a deadline to implement the CAA and give them citizenship as promised before the general elections in 2019.

"The new BJP-led government in Bengal will set up a Matua welfare wing. We will launch a slew of schemes for Matuas which will include stipends for higher studies."

A major chunk of Matuas had shifted their political allegiance to the BJP from the TMC in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"The BJP is emotionally attached to Bengal. During the era of Independence, Bengal used to be famous for its rich culture. The state gave us so many social reformers such as Swami Vivekanda, Rabindranath Tagore, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, and Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. We are committed to restoring the pride of its culture. After coming to power, we will bring back the state’s rich cultural glory," said Nadda, while flagging off the party's 'Lokhho Sonar Bangla' (Target to build up Sonar Bangla) crowdsourcing campaign in Kolkata.

Nadda’s comment on the context of Bengal’s cultural legacy came in the backdrop of CM Mamata Banerjee branded the saffron camp’s national leaders as "outsiders" and "illiterate about Bengal’s cultural legacy".

The BJP leader reiterated corruption charges on the ruling party saying that the TMC misused money and food grains sent by the Centre for cyclone Amphan-hit people. "The Calcutta High Court directed the Controller and Auditor General of India to do an audit of the distribution of relief materials and compensation in the cyclone-ravaged areas. But a scared Mamata didi challenged the decision in the Supreme Court. I would like to ask her whom she is trying to shelter?" Nadda asked.    

He launched the party's outreach drive with the slogan ‘corruption-mukt, vikas yukt’ (corruption-free development). "The campaign will be conducted from March 3 to March 30 and our raths (chariots) will reach out to the people of 294 Assembly constituencies with our 'Sonar Bangla' vision. There will be nearly 30,000 suggestion boxes through which we will get feedback from the people," he said in his speech."We will end Naxalism in West Bengal. We will end coal smuggling and syndicate and cut money culture," he said.

Bengali actor Payal Sarkar joined the saffron party in the presence of Nadda.

Assembly elections in the state are due in April-May.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JP Nadda Lokkho Sonar Bangla West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp