Bird flu: 45 chickens found dead in Maharashtra's Palghar

The district administration has also ordered the closure of all poultry farms and shops selling chicken for the next 21 days.

Published: 25th February 2021 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 11:48 AM

bird flu

A worker spraying disinfectant inside a poultry farm as a precaution against bird flu. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PALGHAR: The ongoing avian influenza has been confirmed at a poultry farm in Maharashtra's Palghar following the death of 45 chickens, Palghar Deputy Collector Kiran Mahajan informed on Wednesday.

The district administration has also ordered the closure of all poultry farms and shops selling chicken for the next 21 days.

"Bird flu has been confirmed in Palghar, Maharashtra following the death of 45 chickens at a poultry farm. The district administration has ordered the closure of all poultry farms and shops selling chicken for the next 21 days," said Palghar Deputy Collector.

Over the last three days, chickens were dying, following which the samples were sent to a Pune-based laboratory for examination and the bird flu was confirmed. 

