Central team in 10 states seeing surge in COVID-19 cases

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union government on Wednesday deputed high level multi-disciplinary teams to visit ten states and Union Territories that have been witnessing a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases over the last several days.

The central teams have been sent to visit Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Jammu and Kashmir to ascertain the reasons behind the spike in cases.

The teams, led by joint secretary rank officer in the Union health ministry, have been tasked to support the states in public health measures for targeted Covid-19 response and management.

The development comes a day after the Centre insisted that evidence so far have not hinted at the presence of a mutant SARS CoV-2 leading to a surge in coronavirus cases in several states.

A statement by the ministry said the states and UTs have been advised to undertake regular critical review of the emerging situation with district officials concerned to ensure that the “gains made so far in Covid management are not lost”.

The Centre has also written to seven states witnessing a rise in daily cases.

​“The states should focus on undertaking aggressive measures to break the chain of transmission and to ensure that RTPCR testing is amplified to flush out hitherto undetected cases from the population,” wrote health secretary Rajesh Bhushan.