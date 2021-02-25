STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Central team in 10 states seeing surge in COVID-19 cases

The development comes a day after the Centre insisted that evidence so far have not hinted at the presence of a mutant SARS CoV-2 leading to a surge in coronavirus cases in several states. 

Published: 25th February 2021 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

The Centre has also written to seven states witnessing a rise in daily cases. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union government on Wednesday deputed high level multi-disciplinary teams to visit ten states and Union Territories that have been witnessing a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases over the last several days. 

The central teams have been sent to visit Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Jammu and Kashmir to ascertain the reasons behind the spike in cases.

The teams, led by joint secretary rank officer in the Union health ministry, have been tasked to support the states in public health measures for targeted Covid-19 response and management. 

The development comes a day after the Centre insisted that evidence so far have not hinted at the presence of a mutant SARS CoV-2 leading to a surge in coronavirus cases in several states. 

A statement by the ministry said the states and UTs have been advised to undertake regular critical review of the emerging situation with district officials concerned to ensure that the “gains made so far in Covid management are not lost”. 

The Centre has also written to seven states witnessing a rise in daily cases.

​“The states should focus on undertaking aggressive measures to break the chain of transmission and to ensure that RTPCR testing is amplified to flush out hitherto undetected cases from the population,” wrote health secretary Rajesh Bhushan.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus in India COVID 19 in India COVID 19 Pandemic
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp