Farmers' protest: Samyukt Kisan Morcha writes to President Kovind, seeks end to 'repression'

NEW DELHI: The umbrella body of protesting farmer unions, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), on Wednesday sent a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding an end to the government’s ‘repression’ against the farmers and their supporters.

Hundreds of “innocent” farmers and others who are supporting their agitation have been lodged in jails and false cases registered against them. They should be immediately and unconditionally released, the Morcha stated. Notices being sent by police and other probe agencies to the farmers should also be stopped, it added.

The communication was sent to the President on the occasion of ‘Daman Pratirodh Diwas’. Several other associated organisations also took up taluka and district-level protests in hundreds of locations across the country to submit the memorandum to the President, a press note stated.

The Morcha also welcomed activist Disha Ravi’s release on bail in the ‘toolkit’ case and demanded action against the Delhi Police claiming it “flouted many norms” and arrested Disha in an “illegal and extra-constitutional manner”.