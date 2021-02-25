STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India, Pakistan agree for 'strict observance' of all LoC agreements

The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere.

Published: 25th February 2021 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Indian flag, Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major development, India and Pakistan on Thursday jointly agreed to ‘strictly observance’ of all the agreements between the two countries.

"Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 February 2021," both countries stated in a jointly released statement. 

In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have the propensity to disturb the peace and lead to violence.

The DGMOs of India and Pakistan held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact. The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere.

Mentioning the mechanism to be adopted in case of any unforeseen situation, “Both sides reiterated that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilised to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding.”

