STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India was the second most cyber-attacked country in Asia-Pacific in 2020

In India, ransomware (sending suspicious links via emails/messages) to block access to one’s personal files/data) was the most rampant cyber crime accounting for 40 per cent of all attacks.

Published: 25th February 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: India was the second-most targeted country in the Asia-Pacific region as far as cybercrimes are concerned, with a 7 per cent share in such incidents globally, a new study by technology major IBM has revealed. 

As per the IBM analysis, the attackers benefitted from the socio-economic challenges brought about by Covid-19 and targeted businesses which were at the forefront of the Covid response such as hospitals, medical and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as energy firms powering supply chain.

In India, ransomware (sending suspicious links via emails/messages) to block access to one’s personal files/data) was the most rampant cyber crime accounting for 40 per cent of all attacks. Finance and insurance was the most targeted sector in India (60 per cent), followed by manufacturing and professional services.

The study said a majority of the cyber attacks took place on Indian firms between May-July, 2020. “The 2020 threat landscape in India was largely shaped by the pandemic. As the pandemic’s timeline of events and progress unfolded, so did trends in the attacks shift. Ransomware was the major type of attack in India with a 40 per cent share in the overall threat landscape,” Sudeep Das, Security Software Technical Sales Leader, IBM Technology Sales, India/South Asia, said. 

‘Cyber criminals misused public health data’

“Furt her, digital currency mining and server access attacks hit Indian companies last year. We also witnessed cyber criminals using relief efforts and public health information as spam lures including targeted attacks on critical components of the vaccine supply chain.

These still remain issues in 2021,” Sudeep Das added. Das added that organizations need to strengthen their cloud environments with a zero-trust approach to their security strategy and leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor, detect and contextualize dynamic behaviors and movements across hybrid cloud environments, to verify the legitimacy (or lack of) of a threat and automate a response.

“Use confidential computing for a higher level of isolation for secure enclaves of data. It encrypts data during processing, whereas earlier, data had to be decrypted just before being processed, leaving it potentially vulnerable. In other words, even if cloud environments are compromised, the data will be futile/inaccessible to a malicious actor with technologies like confidential computing,” he pointed out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cybercrimes India Cyber attack
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp