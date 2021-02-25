STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISRO to launch Amazonia-1, 18 co-passenger satellites onboard PSLV-C51 on February 28

PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 is the first dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited, a Government of India company under the Department of Space.

Published: 25th February 2021 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 07:00 PM

ISRO

For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)

By ANI

NELLORE: Primary satellite Amazonia-1 of Brazil and 18 co-passenger satellites onboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C51) are scheduled to be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) Sriharikota Range (SHAR) on February 28, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said here on Thursday.

"PSLV-C51, which is the 53rd mission of PSLV, will launch Amazonia-1 of Brazil as primary satellite and 18 Co-passenger satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. The launch is tentatively scheduled at 1024 Hrs IST on February 28, 2021, subject to weather conditions," the space agency said.

ISRO also confirmed that the launch rehearsal of PSLV-C51 was completed today.

PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 is the first dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Government of India company under the Department of Space. The NSIL is undertaking this mission under a commercial arrangement with Spaceflight Inc. USA.

Amazonia-1 is the optical earth observation satellite of the National Institute for Space Research (INPE). This satellite would further strengthen the existing structure by providing remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region and analysis of diversified agriculture across the Brazilian territory.

The 18 co-passenger satellites include four from IN-SPACe (three UNITYsats from the consortium of three Indian academic institutes and One Satish Dhawan Sat from Space Kidz India) and 14 from NSIL.

