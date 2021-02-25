STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kashmir only problem between India and Pakistan, can be solved through talks: PM Imran Khan

'Our only dispute is Kashmir and it can only be resolved through dialogue,' Pakistan PM Imran Khan said while addressing the Sri Lanka-Pakistan Trade and Investment Conference in Colombo. 

Published: 25th February 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing a conference in Colombo.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing a conference in Colombo. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Weeks after Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa seemed to soften his stand towards India, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said Kashmir was the only problem between the two countries and that could be solved through talks.

“Our only dispute is Kashmir and it can only be resolved through dialogue,” Khan said while addressing the Sri Lanka-Pakistan Trade and Investment Conference in Colombo. 

The Pakistan PM said he had held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he assumed power on the way forward, but the move did not succeed.

“Immediately when I came into power, I approached our neighbour India and explained to PM Modi that the way forward for the subcontinent is to resolve our differences through dialogue. I didn’t succeed but I am optimistic that eventually sense will prevail. The only way the subcontinent can tackle poverty is by improving trade relations,” he added.

Earlier, Bajwa had said the two countries must resolve the Kashmir issue in a “dignified and peaceful manner”. 

India has maintained that though it prefers to have normal relations with neighbouring countries, the onus is on Pakistan to create conducive atmosphere. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Imran Khan Pakistan PM India and Pakistan Ties
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp