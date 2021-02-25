STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra: 'Janata curfew' to be observed in Latur on February 27-28

While making the announcement about it, Latur collector Prithviraj B P appealed to the citizens to observe the Janata curfew to break the virus chain, and requested them not leave their homes.

Published: 25th February 2021 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

lockdown

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By PTI

LATUR: The district administration in Maharashtra's Latur has decided to implement 'Janata curfew' on February 27 and 28 in view of the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, a senior official said on Wednesday.

While making the announcement about it, Latur collector Prithviraj B P appealed to the citizens to observe the Janata curfew to break the virus chain, and requested them not leave their homes during the weekend, except in case of emergency.

"Only essential services will remain functional during the Janata curfew," he said during his video address on a social media platform in the evening.

The number of coronavirus patients is increasing across the state, but Latur district is comparatively in a better position, he said.

The situation in the district is under control and there is nothing to panic.

The administration is ready to handle the situation, the collector said.

"But to prevent the spread of the virus, the citizens are requested to avoid stepping out, except for essential services, on Saturday and Sunday. We can break the virus chain through it," he added.

With 98 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the infection tally in the district has reached 25,045, while 703 people have died so far, the officials said.

Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pingale, who was also present with the collector, urged the citizens to keep wearing masks while stepping out.

"Those who are spotted not wearing masks in public places are being fined. Citizens should cooperate with the police," he said.

In a separate address on social media, Latur Mayor Vikrant Gojamgunde said that the two-day 'Janata curfew' announced by the district administration is meant to bring self-discipline among people.

"Although no strict action will be taken during it, people should observe it seriously. It is the responsibility of all to cooperate with the administration to curb the virus spread," he said.

