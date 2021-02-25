Maharashtra records biggest 24-hour jump in new Covid-19 cases in four months

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra reported 8,807 Covid cases and 80 deaths on Wednesday, recording the highest single-day jump in new infections in over four months. State secretariat Mantralaya has turned a Covid-19 hotspot with 35 employees reporting positive for the virus on Wednesday.

Mumbai accounted for most cases (1,167), followed by Nagpur (1,048) and Amaravati. There are 51,937 active Covid cases in Maharashtra. Most of the cases – 63 per cent — are reported from Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane and Amaravati districts.

The total infection count has reached 21,21,119 while the fatality count rose to 51,937, the government said. Of 80 deaths, 27 were reported during the past 48 hours, while 22 were from the last week. The remaining 31 deaths were from the period before the last week.

Nashik, Pune, Akola and Nagpur divisional circles reported over 1,000 new cases each during the day. The number of patients discharged from hospitals in 24 hours dipped to 2,772 on Wednesday from 5,869 on Tuesday. The total recoveries till now stand at 20,08,623.

The Maharashtra chief secretary has written to all state department secretaries asking them to suggest staggered office timing to reduce crowding in the building. The secretary’s note lays stress on social distancing and the need for avoiding crowding offices. The state cabinet also held a review meeting on Wednesday.

Briefing the media, NCP minister Nawab Malik appealed to people to follow the Covid protocol to contain the virus. “Government decisions to contain the virus will be strictly implemented. People need to be serious and should not drop their guard against the virus,” Malik said.

