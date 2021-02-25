Samyukta Kisan Morcha appeals to farmers to peacefully participate in 'Bharat Bandh' on Friday

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), spearheading anti-farm laws protests at Delhi borders, appealed to farmers on Thursday to peacefully participate in a 'Bharat Bandh' called by transport and trade unions on February 26.

Traders' body CAIT has said that all commercial markets across the country will remain closed on February 26 in view of its 'Bharat Bandh' call demanding a review of the provisions of the goods and services tax (GST) regime.

The Morcha, in a statement, said it supports the 'Bharat Bandh' called by transport and trade unions on Friday.

"We appeal to all farmers in the country to support all the 'Bharat Bandh' protesters peacefully and make the Bandh a success," it said.

The outfit also condemned the management body of DAV School in Gopalapuram, Chennai, for allegedly publishing "prejudiced and presumptive" questions on farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, in an exam conducted by it.

The farmers protesting at Delhi borders for three months demanding repeal of the Centre's three farm laws and MSP for their crops will celebrate "Yuva Kisan Diwas" on Friday.

On this day, all the stages of SKM will be operated by the youth.