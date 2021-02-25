STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Toolkit case: Delhi court grants protection from arrest to Shantanu Muluk till March 9

The judge noted the submission and directed the police not to take any coercive action against Muluk till March 9, when court will further hear the matter.

Published: 25th February 2021 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 11:05 AM

Muluk, along with Ravi and Nikita Jacob, was booked for alleged sedition and other charges. (Representational Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A court here on Thursday granted protection from arrest till March 9 to Shantanu Muluk, who is accused along with Disha Ravi of allegedly being involved in sharing a "toolkit" on social media related to the farmers' protest.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana granted the relief to the activist after the Delhi Police said it needed time to conduct further interrogation before filing a detailed reply to Muluk's anticipatory bail plea.

The judge noted the submission and directed the police not to take any coercive action against Muluk till March 9, when court will further hear the matter.

Muluk, along with Ravi and Nikita Jacob, was booked for alleged sedition and other charges.

