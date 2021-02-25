STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP legislature passes bill on religious conversion amid Opposition protests

The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2021, was passed in the Legislative Council by voice vote a day after it got the nod in the state Assembly.

Published: 25th February 2021 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during a pro-CAA rally in Kanpur Wednesday Jan. 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh legislature on Thursday passed a bill aimed at curbing religious conversions by fraudulent or any other undue means, including through marriage.

The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2021, was passed in the Legislative Council by voice vote a day after it got the nod in the state Assembly.

After lunch, the Bill was tabled in the Upper House where the government does not enjoy a majority.

Leader of Opposition Ahmed Hasan (Samajwadi Party) and Deepak Singh of Congress pointed to the shortcomings of the bill and urged that it be sent to a select committee.

In the 100-member UP Legislative Council, the SP has 51 members followed by the BJP which has 32 members.

Bahujan Samaj Party has 6 MLCs, while the Congress has two MLCs.

Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Shikshak Dal (non-political) have 1 MLC each.

There are five independents.

Two seats are vacant.

During the discussion on the Bill, Shashank Yadav (SP) said that a few sections of the Bill are totally against the basic value of the Constitution.

"The view of the government that religious conversion cannot be done by violating law is right, but for this laws are already present," he added.

"There have been some cases in which the parents of the boy and the girl are saying that the marriage is taking place with consent from both sides. But, any person is lodging a complaint citing blood relationship, and the police is registering a case," Yadav said.

BSP member Dinesh Chandra said there are provisions already present in the Constitution to stop forcible religious conversion, and hence there is no need for a new law.

Leader of the House and UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said the intention of the government is not to allow the misuse of this law.

"This (law) is not related to any particular religion. If any Hindu indulges in an act like this, he is also eligible for punishment. This law has been brought so that no one can be influenced or harassed to change religion," Sharma said.

Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh rejected the proposals of amendments given by the Leader of the Opposition and SP members, saying that the proposals are not as per the law.

Amidst the ruckus made by the SP members, the chairman declared that the Bill has been passed by voice vote.

After this, SP members came towards the well of the House, and tore copies of the Bill.

The chairman told them to go to their seats, but when they did not do so, he adjourned the House for 10 minutes.

The Bill seeks to replace the ordinance promulgated in November last year that provides for imprisonment up to 10 years and a maximum fine of Rs 50,000 for violators.

Under the provisions of the Bill, a marriage will be declared "null and void" if the conversion is solely for that purpose, and those wishing to change their religion after marriage need to apply to the district magistrate.

The Bill mainly envisages that no person shall convert, either directly or indirectly, from one religion to another by use or practice of misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage nor shall any person abet, convince or conspire such conversion.

The onus to prove that the conversion has not been done forcibly will lie on the person accused of the act and the convert, it said.

An aggrieved person, his/her parents, brother, sister, or any other person who is related to him/her by blood, marriage or adoption may lodge an FIR about such conversion, according to the Bill.

BJP leaders had said the legislation intends to counter alleged attempts to convert Hindu women to Islam in the guise of marriage, which right-wing Hindu activists refer to as "love jihad".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill Love Jihad
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp