STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

WATCH | Mamata Banerjee rides pillion on electric scooter to protest fuel price hike

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen sitting behind state minister Firhad Hakim, who rode the battery-powered electric scooter.

Published: 25th February 2021 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rides pillion on an electric scooter to reach during a protest against the hike in fuel price, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rides pillion on an electric scooter to reach during a protest against the hike in fuel price, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: In a unique protest against the fuel price hike, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday rode the pillion on an electric scooter to the state secretariat.

She travelled a six-km stretch to her office from her Kalighat residence with a minister of her cabinet.

"The BJP-led government is giving excessive pressure on the common people. Petroleum products have skyrocketed in the past couple of days," Mamata said after arriving at the secretariat.

While leaving her residence, Mamata, with a placard protesting against price hike hanging around her neck, sat behind urban development minister Firhad Hakim. 

"This is our protest against the hike in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG. There was a hike in LPG prices even last night and a cylinder now costs at least Rs 800. Kerosene is unavailable in the market. In Bengal, around 10 million people depend on kerosene for cooking. The kitchen is the worst-hit every time there is a hike in fuel prices," Mamata alleged.

The CM, while returning home, got off the scooter and decided to drive the two-wheeler. On Vidyasagar Setu, she drove for a few metres and again rode the pillion. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee West Bengal West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp