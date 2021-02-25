WATCH | Mamata Banerjee rides pillion on electric scooter to protest fuel price hike

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: In a unique protest against the fuel price hike, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday rode the pillion on an electric scooter to the state secretariat.

She travelled a six-km stretch to her office from her Kalighat residence with a minister of her cabinet.

"The BJP-led government is giving excessive pressure on the common people. Petroleum products have skyrocketed in the past couple of days," Mamata said after arriving at the secretariat.

While leaving her residence, Mamata, with a placard protesting against price hike hanging around her neck, sat behind urban development minister Firhad Hakim.

#WATCH | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee travels on an electric scooter in Kolkata as a mark of protest against rising fuel prices. pic.twitter.com/q1bBM9Dtua — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021

"This is our protest against the hike in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG. There was a hike in LPG prices even last night and a cylinder now costs at least Rs 800. Kerosene is unavailable in the market. In Bengal, around 10 million people depend on kerosene for cooking. The kitchen is the worst-hit every time there is a hike in fuel prices," Mamata alleged.

The CM, while returning home, got off the scooter and decided to drive the two-wheeler. On Vidyasagar Setu, she drove for a few metres and again rode the pillion.