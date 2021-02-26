STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Balakot air strikes displayed forces' capability to strike deep in enemy territory: Experts

India's warplanes hit a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Balakot on February 26, 2019 to avenge killing of 40 CRPF personnel in the Pulwama terror attack.

Published: 26th February 2021 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 09:49 PM   |  A+A-

Balakot

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Balakot air strikes displayed the armed forces' capability to retaliate deep in the adversary's territory and also accelerated the process of acquisition of defence assets, experts said on Friday.

India's warplanes hit a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Balakot on February 26, 2019 to avenge killing of 40 CRPF personnel in the Pulwama terror attack.

Pakistan retaliated the next day but the IAF foiled their plans.

The attack by India and subsequent retaliation by Pakistan triggered fears of a war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Air Marshal (retd) Anil Khosla, who was the Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF) during the Balakot strikes, said capacity building is a continuous process in the armed forces.

"But incidents like Balakot fastened the process of capacity building," he said.

He added that assets like Rafale fighter jets, the Chinook heavy lift choppers and Apache multi-role combat helicopters were introduced in the IAF's fleet post the Balakot strikes.

"The integration of weapons systems with the aircraft was also fastened," he said.

The newly inducted Rafale, Chinooks and Apache are being deployed in eastern Ladakh where troops from both India and China remained heavily deployed after a border standoff between the Indian and Chinese armies erupted on May 5 last year following a violent clash in the Pangong Lake area.

Subsequently, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a fierce hand-to-hand combat on June 15 in the Galwan Valley, an incident that marked the most serious military conflicts between the two sides in over four decades.

Eight months after the confrontation, China admitted that its four soldiers were killed in the fight.

Lt.Gen. (retd) Satish Dua, who was the Corps Commander of the Srinagar based XV Corps when the Indian Army undertook surgical strikes post the Uri attack in 2016, said these two strikes show India's capacity and resolve to carry out an action.

"Before Uri happened, we were only defensive in our approach because they would send in terrorists and they would create violence. They would carry out the BAT (Border Action Team consisting of Pakistani special forces and terrorists) action and we would only be defensive. The Uri attack was the last straw. We did an action of going deep inside and Balakot was much deeper inside. So we have given them a clear signal that no longer we will only take defensive action."

"That is the paradigm shift the country and the leadership has taken," Dua said.

Lt.Gen. (retd) D S Hooda, who was the Army's Northern Commander during the surgical strikes post the Uri attack in 2016, said the Balakot strike displayed India's response to terrorism.

"It was a much stronger response. The ability to strike deep also gave greater to the armed forces in its military capability," Hooda said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the success of the Balakot air strikes displayed India's strong will to act against terrorism.

"On the anniversary of Balakot Air Strikes, I salute the exceptional courage and diligence of the Indian Air Force. The success of Balakot strikes has shown India's strong will to act against terrorism. We are proud of our Armed Forces who keep India safe and secure," Singh tweeted.

Home Minister Amit Shah said with the Balakot strike, the IAF made clear the "New India's" policy against terrorism by giving response to the Pulwama terror attack.

"On this day in 2019, @IAF_MCC had made it clear the New India's policy against terrorism by giving response to the Pulwama terror attack," Shah tweeted.

"I remember the brave martyrs of Pulwama and salute the valour of the Air Force. Under the leadership of @narendramodi ji, security of the country and our soldiers is paramount," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Air Force Balakot Air Strike Jaish-e-Mohammed
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp