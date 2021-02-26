STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal polls: Abbas Siddiqui's ISF seals seat-sharing deal with Left, talks on with Congress

Addressing a press conference, Siddiqui said the Left Front has agreed to leave for it 30 seats as part of the Left-Congress-ISF alliance.

Published: 26th February 2021 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Secular Front leader Abbas Siddiqui (Photo | Youtube screengrab)

By PTI

FURFURA SHARIF: The Indian Secular Front (ISF), led by Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui of Furfura Sharif, said on Friday that it has sealed a seat-sharing agreement with the Left Front for the West Bengal assembly elections, while talks with the Congress are underway.

Addressing a press conference, Siddiqui said the Left Front has agreed to leave for it 30 seats as part of the Left-Congress-ISF alliance.

"We have already sealed our alliance with the Left Front. We have got 30 seats as per our choice and are in talks regarding three-four more," he said.

"The discussions are still on with the Congress as the seat-sharing deal is still not clear. In total, from both the parties, we had demanded around 70 seats, including the Nandigram seat," Siddiqui said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be the Trinamool Congress candidate from Nandigram.

Siddiqui said that ISF does not have any intention to derail the alliance with Congress.

"We don't want to derail this alliance, but we have our demands. We are accommodative and flexible. We want the alliance with the Congress to get concluded as early as possible," he said.

Siddiqui, who ditched AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for the alliance with Left-Congress, also announced that the ISF would take part in the mega rally at Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata on February 28, being organised by the Left-Congress.

According to Congress sources, the ISF has demanded a few seats in Malda and Murshidabad that the Congress won in the 2016 assembly polls.

"The ISF is demanding some of the seats that we had won last time. It is tough for a political party to part with seats it had won in the last election. Let's see what happens," a Congress leader said.

Siddiqui joining the Left-Congress alliance has given it an edge in the West Bengal polls, which is being seen mostly as a bipolar contest between the Trinamool Congress and BJP.

Siddiqui, a pirzada at one of the holiest shrines among Bengali Muslims, launched the ISF last month.

He created a flutter by meeting Owaisi ahead of the elections but ditched him for the Left-Congress.

West Bengal has 30 per cent Muslim population -- a deciding factor in around 100-110 seats.

"The inclusion of the ISF in the alliance has provided an added edge to the third force in Bengal ahead of the polls. We are confident that it would no longer be a two-cornered contest," senior CPI(M) leader Tanmoy Bhattacharya said.

In case of a close contest, the Left-Congress-ISF alliance will become a deciding factor.

In 2016, the Congress and Left Front had fought together and bagged 77 seats in the 294-member assembly.

The alliance broke after the CPI(M)-led Left Front walked away.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the proposed Congress-Left alliance fell apart after the parties could not agree on seat sharing.

After the dismal performance of the two sides in the Lok Sabha polls, the Left-Congress decided to stitch an alliance to fight the 2021 assembly polls.

The seat-sharing negotiations between the Left and the Congress have been finalised and details will be announced once the ISF-Congress talks conclude, sources said.

Elections for the West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on March 27.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress CPM Indian Secular Front Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui Bengal Elections 2021 Bengal Polls 2021 Bengal Elections Bengal Polls
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp