BJP accuses TMC of ruining Bengal’s heritage as culture conflict heats up

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Bengal’s cultural heritage and who understands it better has become a point of contention in the build-up to the state Assembly elections.

BJP’s national leaders are saying Mamata Banerjee’s government has not paid attention to preserving the legacy, while Trinamool Congress is retorting what do the outsiders know about it.

BJP’s national president JP Nadda visited the state on Thursday and accused the ruling party of destroying Bengal’s heritage, assuring that the saffron party would bring back the “state’s glory’’ if elected to power.

He also promised electorates from the Matua community, a religious sect comprising Hindu Dalit refugees from Bangladesh, that BJP would set up a Matua welfare wing and launch schemes for their betterment.

This is seen as an attempt woo the Matuas, who are not happy with the Centre still not announcing a date for the implementation of the Cirtizenship Amendment Act.

“Bengal used to be famous for its rich culture. The state gave us so many social reformers like Swami Vivekanda, Rabindranath Tagore, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. After coming to power, we will bring back the state’s rich cultural glory,’’ said Nadda, flagging off BJP’s Lokhho Sonar Bangla (Target Sonar Bangla) campaign in Kolkata. Nadda’s comment comes in the backdrop of Mamata’s attack branding saffron leaders as outsiders and ignorant of the state’s cultural legacy.

Shifting focus to allegations of corruption, Nadda accused TMC of stealing money and food grains sent by the Centre after last year’s super cyclone.

“Kolkata High Court directed the Controller and Auditor General of India to do an audit of the distribution of relief materials and compensation in the cyclone ravaged areas. But Mamatadidi challenged the decision in Supreme Court. I would like to ask whom she is trying to protect?” Nadda said.

He launched an outreach drive with the slogan “corruption mukt, vikas yukt’’ (free of corruption, eye on development).

Abhishek says BJP ignorant of Bengal’s identity

Thakurnagar (WB): MP Abhishek Banerjee has taken a dig at BJP for labelling TMC’s ‘Jai Bangla’ (hail Bengal) slogan pro-Bangladesh.

“How come they say ‘Sonar Bangla’ (golden Bengal) then, which is part of Bangladesh’s national anthem. Banerjee, also the youth wing president of TMC, alleged that water was poured at a helipad to prevent him from going to the Matua stronghold in Thakurnagar.