STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP accuses TMC of ruining Bengal’s heritage as culture conflict heats up

Bengal’s cultural heritage and who understands it better has become a point of contention in the build-up to the state Assembly elections.

Published: 26th February 2021 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

BJP president JP Nadda visits Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s house.

BJP president JP Nadda visits Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s house. (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Bengal’s cultural heritage and who understands it better has become a point of contention in the build-up to the state Assembly elections.

BJP’s national leaders are saying Mamata Banerjee’s government has not paid attention to preserving the legacy, while Trinamool Congress is retorting what do the outsiders know about it.

BJP’s national president JP Nadda visited the state on Thursday and accused the ruling party of destroying Bengal’s heritage, assuring that the saffron party would bring back the “state’s glory’’ if elected to power.

He also promised electorates from the Matua community, a religious sect comprising Hindu Dalit refugees from Bangladesh, that BJP would set up a Matua welfare wing and launch schemes for their betterment.

This is seen as an attempt woo the Matuas, who are not happy with the Centre still not announcing a date for the implementation of the Cirtizenship Amendment Act.

“Bengal used to be famous for its rich culture. The state gave us so many social reformers like Swami Vivekanda, Rabindranath Tagore, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. After coming to power,  we will bring back the state’s rich cultural glory,’’ said Nadda, flagging off BJP’s Lokhho Sonar Bangla (Target Sonar Bangla) campaign in Kolkata. Nadda’s comment comes in the backdrop of Mamata’s attack branding saffron leaders as outsiders and ignorant of the state’s cultural legacy.

Shifting focus to allegations of corruption, Nadda accused TMC of stealing money and food grains sent by the Centre after last year’s super cyclone.

“Kolkata High Court directed the Controller and Auditor General of India to do an audit of the distribution of relief materials and compensation in the cyclone ravaged areas. But Mamatadidi challenged the decision in Supreme Court. I would like to ask whom she is trying to protect?” Nadda said.

He launched an outreach drive with the slogan “corruption mukt, vikas yukt’’ (free of corruption, eye on development). 

Abhishek says BJP ignorant of Bengal’s identity

Thakurnagar (WB): MP Abhishek Banerjee has taken a dig at BJP for labelling TMC’s ‘Jai Bangla’ (hail Bengal) slogan pro-Bangladesh.

“How come they say ‘Sonar Bangla’ (golden Bengal) then, which is part of Bangladesh’s national anthem. Banerjee, also the youth wing president of TMC, alleged that water was poured at a helipad to prevent him from going to the Matua stronghold in Thakurnagar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TMC BJP West Bengal Polls West Bengal Polls 2021 West Bengal Elections West Bengal Elections 2021 West Bengal Assembly Polls West Bengal Assembly Polls 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp