Bus overturns in Amethi, 25 passengers injured

By PTI

AMETHI: As many as 25 passengers were injured when a double-decker bus overturned near Mishrauli village in the district, police said on Friday.

The private bus carrying 65 passengers was on its way to Delhi from Azamgarh when the accident occurred on Thursday night, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Musafirkhana, Manoj Kumar Yadav, said.

While two passengers with serious injuries have been referred to the Trauma Centre at Lucknow, others are undergoing treatment at the Community Health Centre in Jagdishpur.

Yadav said the driver apparently fell asleep at the wheel leading to the accident.