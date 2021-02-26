STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 vaccination coverage in India crosses 1.34 crores

As per the provisional report issued by the Ministry, till Day-42 of the vaccination drive, the 1.34 crore vaccination doses were registered through 2,78,915 sessions.

Covid Vaccine, Vaccination, health workers

Image for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination to healthcare workers and frontline workers crossed 1.34 crores coverage on Friday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the provisional report issued by the Ministry, till Day-42 of the vaccination drive, the 1.34 crore vaccination doses were registered through 2,78,915 sessions. This includes the first dose for 66.21 lakh healthcare workers, second dose for 20.32 lakh healthcare workers and the first dose for 48.18 lakh frontline workers.

The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination started on February 13, for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the first dose and vaccination of the frontline workers started on February 2.

Nine states and Union Territories including Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Telangana, Ladakh, Chandigarh, Nagaland, Punjab, and Puducherry have vaccinated less than 60 per cent of the registered healthcare workers.

While 13 states -- Chandigarh, Nagaland, Telangana, Mizoram, Punjab, Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Assam, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Meghalaya, and Puducherry -- have vaccinated less than 40 per cent of the registered frontline workers, stated the ministry.

On Day-41 of the vaccination drive, around eight lakh vaccine doses were given. Out of which, around four lakh healthcare workers and frontline workers were vaccinated for first dose. India's active COVID-19 caseload is 1.55 lakh comprising 1.41 per cent of the total positive cases. However, 21 states and Union Territories have less than 1,000 active cases.

