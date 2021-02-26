Delhi cops targetting youth from Punjab: Akali outfit

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The functionaries of Youth Akali Dal (SAD) said they would gherao Delhi Police personnel “singling out” Punjabi youth and registering “false” cases against them in connection with the January 26 violence in the national capital.

After a meeting here on Thursday, YAD president Parambans Singh Romana said they received reports of Punjabi youth being “unfairly targeted” by the Delhi Police and the central government. “We have decided to stand by our youth. Our rank and file will rush to support any youth who is unfairly targeted by the Delhi Police. I request all affected families to seek the support of the YAD in this regard,” Romana said.

He also targetted the Congress saying its government in Punjab “abrogated” the duty towards its citizens and allowed free hands for the central government to arrest youth from the state. “It is now clear that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is playing a fixed match with the central government.

That is why he has not directed the Punjab Police to ensure youth from the state are not subjected to discrimination in any manner whatsoever. The Delhi Police cannot make any arrests in Punjab without taking the Punjab Police into confidence. If the Delhi Police is acting on its own then its officials should be booked for indulging in illegal practices,” he said. He also announced that the outfit take out hold massive rallies in all constituencies in the State starting from March 15.