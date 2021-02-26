STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Digvijaya Singh challenges BJP to discuss, debate farm laws with him

He said the 'kisan mahapanchayats' will be apolitical events and those attending will carry national flags and not ones associated with parties or outfits.

Published: 26th February 2021 09:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 09:29 PM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Friday said the Centre must keep the three new farm laws in abeyance for one and a half years and challenged the ruling BJP to discuss and debate it with him clause by clause.

He was speaking at a press conference called to announce the holding of 'kisan mahapanchayats' (deliberative congregations) in Delanpur in Ratlam on March 4, followed by Digthan in Dhar, in Badnagar in Ujjain and Shajapur on March 5, and in Shyampur in Sehore on March 6.

"If the government is serious about farmers, it must bring an ordinance to hold in abeyance the three agriculture laws for one-and-a-half years. For three months, farmers have been protesting, but no solution could be found due to the arrogance of the Central government," Singh said.

Terming the three laws as "totally anti-farmer", Singh challenged BJP leaders to discuss them clause by clause with him on any open forum.

"I am ready to prove these laws are against farmers," Singh said.

