EC announces poll dates: TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry results on May 2

By Online Desk

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Assembly elections for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry on Friday.

The results of all the elections will be known on May 2. West Bengal will have an unprecedented eight-phase election, TN, Kerala and Puducherry single-phase elections, and Assam a three-phase election.

Polls are to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam, and 30 seats in Puducherry.

Here is the schedule

STATE / UT (number of seats) NUMBER OF PHASES POLLING DATES COUNTING DATE Tamil Nadu (234 seats) Single-phase April 6 May 2 Kerala (140 seats)

Malappuram by-poll Single-phase April 6 May 2 West Bengal (294 seats) Eight-phase Phase1- March 27

Phase 2- April 1

Phase 3- April 6

Phase 4- April 10

Phase 5- April 17

Phase 6- April 22

Phase 7- April 26

Phase 8- April 29 May 2 Assam (126 seats) Three-phase Phase 1- March 27

Phase 2- April 1

Phase 3- April 6 May 2 Puducherry (30 seats) Single-phase April 6 May 2

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora in his press conference in New Delhi paid tribute to COVID warriors.

Arora said, "Our tributes to the COVID warriors, doctors, paramedics, nurses, researchers, scientists and all our officials on election duty who are located on the frontline.

"In the thick of the pandemic, ECI started test trials with elections to 18 seats to Rajya Sabha. After that, came the challenge of the Bihar elections, it was indeed a watershed moment for ECI. It proved to be a litmus test."

The CEC further added that a total of 824 assembly constituencies will be going to the polls during these elections. 18.68 crore electors are eligible to cast their vote at 2.7 lakh polling stations in the four states and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Among some key points announced by the CEC were the extension of voting time by one hour like in the Bihar polls, door-to-door campaigning being restricted to five people and the allowing of roadshows, subject to COVID protocols being followed.

#Breaking: Kerala Assembly elections 2021. @ECISVEEP says Kerala will have 40,711 polling stations, up from 21,794 in 2016. @NewIndianXpress — TNIE Kerala (@xpresskerala) February 26, 2021

Critical police stations have been identified and adequate security arrangements have been made. CCTV monitoring and webcasting will be done in all critical and vulnerable polling stations, Arora said, further adding that all the poll officials will be vaccinated against COVID-19 before elections for the five assemblies.

Model code of conduct comes into force in all five States including Tamil Nadu which are going to polls; Tamil Nadu to have 88,936 polling stations, says Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora @xpresstn @NewIndianXpress — T Muruganandham (@muruga_TNIE) February 26, 2021

The terms of the legislative assemblies of these four states are ending in May and June.

In Puducherry, President's Rule has been imposed after the V Narayanasamy-led Congress resigned earlier this week ahead of the trust vote.