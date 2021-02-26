STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

EC announces poll dates: TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry results on May 2

The results of all the elections will be known on May 2. West Bengal will have an eight-phase election, TN, Kerala and Puducherry single-phase elections, and Assam a three-phase election.

Published: 26th February 2021 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

assemby polls schedule

The terms of the legislative assemblies of these four states are ending in May and June. (Photo | PTI &EPS)

By Online Desk

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Assembly elections for  Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry on Friday.

The results of all the elections will be known on May 2. West Bengal will have an unprecedented eight-phase election, TN, Kerala and Puducherry single-phase elections, and Assam a three-phase election.

Polls are to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam, and 30 seats in Puducherry. 

Here is the schedule

STATE / UT (number of seats)  NUMBER OF PHASES POLLING DATES COUNTING DATE
Tamil Nadu (234 seats)  Single-phase April 6 May 2
Kerala (140 seats)
Malappuram by-poll		 Single-phase April 6 May 2
West Bengal (294 seats) Eight-phase Phase1- March 27
Phase 2- April 1
Phase 3- April 6
Phase 4- April 10
Phase 5- April 17 
Phase 6- April 22
Phase 7- April 26
Phase 8- April 29		 May 2
Assam (126 seats)  Three-phase Phase 1- March 27
Phase 2- April 1
Phase 3- April 6		 May 2
Puducherry (30 seats) Single-phase April 6 May 2

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora in his press conference in New Delhi paid tribute to COVID warriors.

Arora said, "Our tributes to the COVID warriors, doctors, paramedics, nurses, researchers, scientists and all our officials on election duty who are located on the frontline.

"In the thick of the pandemic, ECI started test trials with elections to 18 seats to Rajya Sabha. After that, came the challenge of the Bihar elections, it was indeed a watershed moment for ECI. It proved to be a litmus test." 

The CEC further added that a total of 824 assembly constituencies will be going to the polls during these elections. 18.68 crore electors are eligible to cast their vote at 2.7 lakh polling stations in the four states and the Union Territory of Puducherry. 

Among some key points announced by the CEC were the extension of voting time by one hour like in the Bihar polls, door-to-door campaigning being restricted to five people and the allowing of roadshows, subject to COVID protocols being followed. 

Critical police stations have been identified and adequate security arrangements have been made. CCTV monitoring and webcasting will be done in all critical and vulnerable polling stations, Arora said, further adding that all the poll officials will be vaccinated against COVID-19 before elections for the five assemblies.

The terms of the legislative assemblies of these four states are ending in May and June. 

In Puducherry, President's Rule has been imposed after the V Narayanasamy-led Congress resigned earlier this week ahead of the trust vote.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission Poll schedule announcement Kerala Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 TN polls 2021 West Bengal polls 2021 Bengal Polls 2021 Assam elections 2021 CEC Sunil Arora
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp