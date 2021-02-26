Ex-Hindu Mahasabha man joins Congress

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: A Hindu Mahasabha ex-municipal corporator, who had months back reportedly pledged to forward the last court statement of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse to one lakh people, was welcomed into the Madhya Pradesh Congress on Wednesday.

Welcoming Babulal Chaurasia, the ex-corporator from Ward No 44 of the Gwalior Municipal Corporation, into the Congress fold was none other than MP Congress chief Kamal Nath. He had a month back attacked the state BJP government over opening a library on Godse at Hindu Mahasabha’s Gwalior office.

Nath was accompanied by his party MLA from Gwalior South seat Praveen Pathak, at the state Congress HQ in Bhopal. The photo of the ex-corporator joining Congress was shared by MP Congress’ official Twitter handle.

Chaurasia confirmed joining the Congress. “I’ve been associated with the Congress in the past, so it’s a return to the family,” Chaurasia said.

When questioned about his active participation in events to glorify Godse, Chaurasia tried to play down the matter.

“I didn’t know at that time what it was all about. I was pushed to the forefront of such events by others present there,” he said.