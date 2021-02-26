STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four arrested after UP student found lying with burns along highway records statement

The BA second-year student of a college run by the Mumukshu Ashram of former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand said in a statement before a magistrate that three people tried to rape her.

Published: 26th February 2021 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 12:41 AM

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: Four people were arrested on Friday on the basis of a statement by a college student, who was found severely burnt and lying naked along a national highway here, police said.

The woman, who is a BA second-year student of a college run by the Mumukshu Ashram of former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, said in a statement before a magistrate that three people tried to rape her in a field near Rai Kheda village on Monday.

When they did not succeed, they poured kerosene and set her on fire, she alleged.

Police has added IPC sections 376D (gang-rape), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) besides others after statements of the victim were recorded.

Earlier, the FIR was registered under IPC 307 (attempt to murder) and other sections, they said.

On the basis of the statement recorded at a hospital in Lucknow where the woman is undergoing treatment, four people, including a female friend who had allegedly sent her to the field, were arrested from different places in the district on Friday morning, Superintendent of Police (SP) S Anand told news persons.

All four persons have refused any involvement, the SP said, adding that investigations were underway.

In her statement before the magistrate, the victim said that the woman friend of hers had sent her to meet the friend's cousin and a male classmate at an orchard near Rai Kheda village, saying she would be joining them soon, the SP said.

She left the college through a broken boundary wall instead of going through the main gate, where her father was waiting for her.

The victim's father used to bring her to the college once a week or a fortnight and wait outside till classes ended.

The classmate she was supposed to meet and another student followed her to the orchard, the SP said, adding that they tried to rape her there but as she resisted, they doused her with kerosene and set her ablaze.

The victim has alleged that her woman friend had on numerous occasions tried to get her to talk to other male students in the class and once to the cousin on a video call, which she refused, the police said.

All four people named by the victim have been arrested, the SP said, adding that four teams are working the case.

The Mumukshu Ashram was at the centre of a controversy in 2019 after a female student of a law college run by it accused Chinmayanand of sexual assault.

However, the student later withdrew her charges, and Chinmayanand, who was arrested in the case in September 2019, was released on bail.

