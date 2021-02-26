STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths

A total 16,577 infections were reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,56,825 with 120 new fatalities, the data showed.

Published: 26th February 2021 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 12:12 PM

Kerala Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India recorded its single-day increase in coronavirus cases above 16,000 for the second consecutive day as the infection tally rose to 1,10,63,491, while the recoveries have surged to 1,07,50,680, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

A total 16,577 infections were reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,56,825 with 120 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

According to the data, the Union Territory of Lakshadweep has reported its first death.

The 120 new fatalities include 56 from Maharashtra, 14 from Kerala, 13 from Punjab.

The number of active cases increased to 1,55,986, which accounts for 1.41 per cent of the total infections, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,50,680 which translates into a national recovery rate of 97.17 per cent.

The case fatality rate stood at 1.42 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5; and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20; and the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 21,46,61,465 samples have been tested up to February 25, of which 8,31,807 samples were tested on Thursday.

A total of 1,56,825 deaths have been reported in the country so far, including 51,993 from Maharashtra, 12,483 from Tamil Nadu, 12,316 from Karnataka, 10,905 from Delhi, 10,260 from West Bengal, 8,723 from Uttar Pradesh, and 7,168 from Andhra Pradesh.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

