STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Infighting in Rajasthan BJP intensifies, Vasundhara Raje stays silent

The BJP infighting in Rajasthan has intensified following a clash between two senior leaders at the BJP Legislature Party meeting on Wednesday. 

Published: 26th February 2021 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  The BJP infighting in Rajasthan has intensified following a clash between two senior leaders at the BJP Legislature Party meeting on Wednesday. 

The sharp exchange involved former Speaker Kailash Meghwal and leader of the Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, an RSS senior, who threatened to quit. Meghwal is considered close to former CM Vasundhara Raje, who was present when the altercation took place. She remained silent during the verbal duel. 

In the battle of supremacy, the state BJP is torn between Raje loyalists and her RSS critics. Sources said in the Legislature Party meeting, Meghwal accused Kataria of bias while selecting party MLAs to speak in the Assembly. Last week he and 19 party MLAs had raised the issue in a letter to the state BJP chief.

Meghwal questioned why the party had no chief whip in the Assembly. He raised the issue of the party’s ‘one person one post’ principle. He pointed out that the leader of Opposition was also chairman of the Public Accounts Committee and questioned why one was holding two posts.

Kataria rejected the charge of discriminating against some MLAs, including Pratapsingh Singhvi (a signatory in the letter).

“If you (Meghwal) have problems with me, inform those who gave me this responsibility. If need be, I will not take two minutes to resign. But I will serve the party with loyalty.”

While the two senior leaders clashed, Vasundhara Raje kept her silence. Observers say the issue is not about speaking in the Assembly but is a test tool for the leadership conflict in the party.  

Raje neither spoke in the core group meeting nor in the Legislature Party meeting. This is now being linked to the battle of leadership between the Raje and the RSS camps.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan BJP Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp