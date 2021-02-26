STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IT Rules 2021: Users will no longer have blanket privacy

It is also meant to provide a means of addressing grievances of content that can be harmful to national security as well as the modesty or safety of an individual. 

Published: 26th February 2021 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

social media

For representational purposes

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  What are the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021?
The new IT Rules 2021 are guidelines meant to empower the users of social and digital media, including social networks, over-the-top. (OTT) platforms and online news sites, and hold those companies offering these services accountable for the content that is circulating on their platforms. 

It is also meant to provide a means of addressing grievances of content that can be harmful to national security as well as the modesty or safety of an individual. 

ALSO READ: Modi government tightens grip on social media content

Also, according to the circular, “Rules about digital media and OTT focuses more on in house and self-regulation mechanism whereby a robust grievance redressal mechanism has been provided while upholding journalistic and creative freedom.”

So, it’s just something companies have to follow?

Yes, the new rules drastically increase the onus of social and digital media companies, but its implications reach down to individual users.

ALSO READ: Ekta Kapoor, Vikram Bhatt welcome OTT guidelines, Onir calls it 'death of good content'

While large social media companies such as Facebook, Twitter and their ilk will now be compelled to address grievances over the content on their sites and remove any offending materials, the user who first posted the misinformation or harmful content. 

How does it affect me personally?

While we take things like the privacy of our messaging and social media for granted, with apps like WhatsApp giving people the freedom to sometimes misuse the platforms for their own purpose, the new rules affect that anonymity. 

ALSO READ: Details on originator of 'mischievous info' needed:  Govt releases new rules for social media, OTT platforms

People who are used to coming up with rumours, spreading illegally obtained or morphed digital media, and other immoral/illegal data, without the fear of consequences, no longer have that blanket privacy. 

If you spread misinformation or knowingly hurt national security or the dignity of a person or groups of persons, companies will be required to disclose your identity to the appropriate authorities. Basically, don’t be that person.

Are these rules immediately enforceable?

Like much of public policy, this is the framework that has just been announced by the government, with a lot of kinks to be still ironed out. Since these are an update to the IT Rules, 2011, they do not require to be passed by Parliament, meaning they will be enforced as soon as the Centre finalises its minutiae, including penalties, exact quantum of responsibility and other aspects. 

‘Need to abide by Indian laws’

Centre says social media platforms welcome to do business in India, but they need to follow the Constitution and laws of India

Who began the ‘mischief’?

Social media platforms will be required to disclose the originator of the mischievous tweet in relation to sovereignty, security of the nation, says Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad .

Three-tier grievance redressal mechanism

  •  The rules establish a soft-touch self-regulatory architecture and a Code of Ethics and three-tier grievance redressal mechanism for news publishers and OTT platforms and digital media, says the Centre

  •  It says publishers of news on digital media would be required to observe norms of journalistic conduct of the Press Council of India and the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act thereby, providing a level playing field between the offline (print, TV) and digital media 

Age-based content categories

The OTT platforms would self-classify the content into five-age based categories- U (Universal), U/A 7+, U/A 13+, U/A 16+ and A (Adult).

Parental locks

The platforms would be required to implement parental locks for content classified as U/A 13+ or higher, and reliable age verification mechanisms for content classified as “A.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OTT IT rules IT Rules 2021
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp