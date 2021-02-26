STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Second Covid wave in India inevitable: Experts

Dr V Ravi, Nodal officer for genomic confirmation of SARS-CoV-2 and retired professor at NIMHANS agreed with this.

Published: 26th February 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab sample of a passenger at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru on Thursday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Going by the trajectory of the pandemic in other countries, there is no reason to think that India will not have a second wave of Covid infections, experts said during a panel discussion on the novel coronavirus on Thursday. “Countries such as the UK, the US, Brazil and in Europe, which are three-four months ahead of India in terms of the pandemic saw their second wave. It will come to India too, but will be milder and hopefully fizzle out faster than the first wave, as only 6% of the population is above 60,” Dr V Subramanian, infectious diseases specialist at Apollo Hospital said during the event, which was organised by Neuberg Diagnostics.

Dr V Ravi, Nodal officer for genomic confirmation of SARS-CoV-2 and retired professor at NIMHANS agreed with this. As the number of cases is much lower now, complacency has set in, he said.

 “During the surge between June and September, around 1.2 lakh tests were done per day. It has come down to 75,000, which can lead to another surge. Containment zones will be back for at least another year, until everyone is vaccinated. But a lockdown will be the last weapon.

The recent cases in Maharashtra are not indicative of a new variant, but the result of superspreader events and reduced testing,” Dr Ravi said.On variant strains, he said SARS-COV-2 mutates when it makes copies of itself. “A second reason for mutations is large populations being infected, leading to immune-escape variants,” he said.

Private centre charges 
Private facilities are waiting for government guidelines on vaccination, said Dr Saranya Narayan, chief microbiologist at Neuberg Diagnostics, but unofficially, they have been told that the vaccine could be priced at around `300 per dose for the public. “It is not likely to cost above Rs 1,000. We hear it may be around `300,” Dr Saranya said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 second wave India
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Sunil
    Is it guaranteed that if all in a containment zones are vaccinated , and outsiders who have not vaccinated and not tested for covid enter frequently in this containment zone after the containment zone restrictions are removed, no one from containment zone will get covid? Kindly answer with detailed explanation.
    16 hours ago reply
Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp