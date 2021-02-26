STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shiv Sena slams Nirmala Sitharaman's 'dharm-sankat' remark on fuel prices

MP Sanjay Raut said that the government's primary responsibility is to protect people from inflation, and it should not adopt a trader's approach of looking at profit and loss while taking decisions.

Published: 26th February 2021 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena on Friday targeted Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for referring to the issue of high fuel prices as "dharm-sankat", and said she had no right to continue in her post if she could not resolve it.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged that the minister was trying to run away from the issue. "You have got votes in the name of 'dharm' (religion). If reducing prices of petrol and diesel is `dharm-sankat' (moral dilemma), don't play religious politics," he said, speaking to reporters.

Raut said that the government's primary responsibility is to protect people from inflation, and it should not adopt a trader's approach of looking at profit and loss while taking decisions. "(Then prime minister) Manmohan Singh faced such a situation (high fuel prices) during the UPA rule but he fought it and you are running away," the Sena leader said.

The Rajya Sabha member said that if high petrol and diesel prices was `dharm-sankat', Sitharaman should not continue in her post. He also claimed that in neighbouring Sri Lanka and Nepal, prices of petrol and diesel were 40 percent less.

At an event in Ahmedabad on Thursday, when asked if Centre was mulling reduction in the cess or other taxes on fuel to give respite to consumers, Sitharaman said the question had put her in "dharm-sankat". "No hiding of the fact that the Centre gets revenue from it. Same is the case with states. I agree that there should be less burden on the consumers. For that, both the Centre and states should talk with each other (for reducing central as well as state taxes on fuel)," she said during an interaction with the students of the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIMA).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiv Sena Nirmala Sitharaman Sanjay Raut Dharm sankat
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp